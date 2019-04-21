Galvin, Edward, - 80, of Ocala, FL. passed away on April 5th. Ed was born in Atlantic City, N.J. After serving in the Navy he worked in the lumber industry for 30yrs. before retiring to Ocala. Ed is survived by his Wife of 54 yrs. Elsie Galvin (Glavan), his sister Katherine Pennese and 2 brothers Joseph JR. and James Galvin all of N.J. Ed will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. at a later date. In lieu of flowers make donations to Marion County Hospice.

