Gamble, Irene Marie, - 65, of North Cape May, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Lorraine, OH to the late Roman and Susanna Sapowycz, Irene served in the US Airforce from 1973-1980. After her Honorable Discharge, Irene worked as a Legal Secretary for Perskie & Wallach in Northfield. Irene is survived by her son, Ronnie Gamble, Jr., grandsons Oscar and Sparrow Griffin-Gamble, and siblings Roman Sapowycz, Lidia McClintock and Zenon Sapowycz. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

