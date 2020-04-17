Gamble, Irene Marie, - 65, of North Cape May, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Lorraine, OH to the late Roman and Susanna Sapowycz, Irene served in the US Airforce from 1973-1980. After her Honorable Discharge, Irene worked as a Legal Secretary for Perskie & Wallach in Northfield. Irene is survived by her son, Ronnie Gamble, Jr., grandsons Oscar and Sparrow Griffin-Gamble, and siblings Roman Sapowycz, Lidia McClintock and Zenon Sapowycz. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Ventnor man possibly saves the life of an elderly man a day before Easter in the city
-
South Jersey basketball community mourns official who died of COVID-19: McGarry
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.