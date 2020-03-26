Gamble, Marion S., - 90, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 23, 2020. Marion was born on February 1, 1930 in Kearny, NJ. After graduating from Kearny High School, she worked for the Prudential Insurance Company in Newark, NJ. She married John (Jack) Gamble on September 4, 1954 in Roselle, NJ. Shortly after the birth of their first daughter, Gwen, Jack was transferred to the Prudential office in Millville, NJ. It was there that Marion & Jack spent their early family years and had 3 more daughters Gail, Susan & Barbara. In 1974, they settled permanently in Ocean City, NJ. During their marriage, Marion & Jack enjoyed numerous vacations with friends and family. Marion loved entertaining and was happiest with everyone around her dining room table. Marion was known for her delicious baked goods that included cookies, Scottish shortbread, and pies. She loved going out to dinner to her favorite spots which included the Anchorage, Crab Trap, and Steve & Cookies. Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John (Jack) Gamble. She is survived by her children Gwen Murphy (Chuck) of Linwood, NJ Gail Bowman (Knoll) of Key West, FL, Susan Ladd (Bruce) of Marmora, NJ and Barbara Grasso (Donald) of Brielle, NJ; seven grandchildren, Jonathon Bowman of West Palm Beach, FL, Andrew Murphy of New York, NY, Laura Mittelman (Max) of Ventnor, NJ, Ryan and Kelsey Ladd of Marmora and Katie and Kevin Grasso of Brielle, NJ. Due to the concerns of the coronavirus, a private graveside service will take place for the family on Friday, March 27, 2020. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Contributions in Marion's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or the Cape May County Zoo (capemayzoosociety.org). Arrangements are in the care of Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 Route US 9, Marmora, NJ 08223. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
