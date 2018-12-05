Ganci, John N., - 88, of Minotola, NJ passed away on Sunday morning November 18, 2018. John was born & raised in Philadelphia and was a longtime resident of Vineland until recently moving to Minotola. He was the son of the late Gaetano (Ferrara) & Salvatore Ganci. John began his working career as a presser at Newell Clothing Co. where he met his wife Phyllis. He entered the Army during the Korean War and after his military service returned to Newell Clothing Co. He started going to school and learned to be a welder. Before retiring, John was employed as a welder at the Salem II Nuclear Plant. He was a longtime member of the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish where he served as Head usher at the Sacred Heart R.C. Church. John was devoted to his wife and enjoyed working in his yard, going out to dinner, dancing to Big Band music, classic Black & White movies, classic cars and going to breakfast with friends after Mass. John is survived by his loving wife of 70 yrs.; Philomena "Phyllis" (nee Muctio) as well as many nieces & nephews in the extended Ganci/Mucito families. Relatives & friends will be received on Friday, December 7th from 11:00 to 12 Noon at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of Sacred Heart, 1010 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ where his funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Entombment will follow in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made C/O the Church. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
