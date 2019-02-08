Ganci, Philomena (nee Mucito), - 91, of Minotola, NJ passed away on Wednesday evening February 6, 2019, at the Bishop McCarthy Residence. Phyllis was born in Johnstown, PA & raised in Vineland where she was a longtime resident prior to moving to Minotola in 2017. She was one of 13 children born to the late Nancy & Frank Mucito. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, John N. Ganci who died November 18, 2018. In her early years, Phyllis was employed in the local clothing industry where she met her future husband, John at Newell Clothing Co. For many years Phyllis owned & operated the "What Not Ceramic Shop" where she established many friends. She was a lifelong member of the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of Sacred Heart. Phyllis enjoyed getting her hair done and was always the 1st customer of the day at Salon Colleen. She enjoyed going out to dinner, dancing to Big Band music and going out to breakfast with friends after Sunday morning Mass. She is survived by many nieces & nephews and the extended Mucitio & Ganci families. Relatives & friends will be received on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of Sacred Heart, 1010 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery Mausoleum. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made C/O the Church. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
