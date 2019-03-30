Ganiel, Marie (Becker), - 89, of Mays Landing, died peacefully on March 28, 2019 after a lengthy illness. The daughter of Charles and Rose Becker, she was born in Egg Harbor City. She married Adolph Ganiel and celebrated almost 66 years of marriage. Before her marriage, she was a secretary at Louis Cantor Clothing Factory in Egg Harbor City. For many years, she was a housekeeper at St. Vincent DePaul rectory in Mays Landing. She was a Secular Franciscan of Divine Mercy Fraternity for over 50 years. A devoted catholic, she was a daily communicant for many years. She is survived by her husband, Adolph; children, Jerry (Miriam) of Marble Hill, MO, Gerard (Wendy) of Egg Harbor, Charles (Micha) of Northeast, MD, Francis (Mina) of Linwood, Matthew (Lana) of Winter Garden, FL, Rosemary Malaspina (John) of Mays Landing, Eileen Bauer, Manchester, NH, Claire Braida (Charles) of Vineland, Catherine Dzugan (Bill) of Mays Landing, and Barbara Gonzalez (Michael) of Estell Manor; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Bernadette Ganiel (Joseph) of Pomona and brother, Deacon Joseph Becker of Mays Landing. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City and again on Thursday, April 4th from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Route 40, Mays Landing with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass Cards, donations to St. Vincent de Paul or a charity of choice. For the past year, she has resided at Crest Haven Nursing Home in Cape May Court House. The family is most grateful to Iris, Peaches and the entire staff for the love and care they provided. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
