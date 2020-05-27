Gansert, Warren James, Jr., - 84, of Clayton, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Age 84. Husband of 44 years to the late Ellen "Lucy" Gansert (nee Suggs). Father of Tara L. Gansert of Clayton, NJ; Heather A. Lauriello (Anthony) of Erma, NJ; Shari Ransford of Camden County, NJ; and the late Debbie Gansert. Grandfather of Ethan Lauriello, Charles Ransford, Jamie Ransford, and Ashlyn Lauriello. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Warren James and Alyce Vera (nee Wright) Gansert. Born in North Wildwood and raised in Sea Isle City, Warren has been a resident of Clayton for the past 20 years. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War for nearly 16 years earning the rank of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class. Upon discharge, Warren continued his service to his country in the Army National Guard of New Jersey for 12 years earning the rank of Staff Sargent. He worked as a Bus Driver for Academy Tours, Inc of Galloway Township. Warren was a proud member of the Honor Guard at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Williamstown, a member of the Veteran Remembrance Committee in Clayton, former Commander of the VFW Post #679 in Glassboro, and a member of the NJ Marine Corps League in Franklinville. He was a lifelong model train enthusiast and animal lover, especially his fur-babies Chance, Jillie, Josie, and Jasper. Warren was also a military and war history buff and loved to talk of his days when he drove buses and his many bus trips. He was well respected among his friends and the community and will be dearly missed. Services are private due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and state restrictions prohibiting public funerals and are under the direction of the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME. A committal service with military honors for Warren will be announced sometime in the future when gatherings are permitted. Sign the guestbook or send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
