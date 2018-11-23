Gant, Jean M. "Aunt Jean", - 94, of Wildwood Crest passed away peacefully on November 17, 2018. Jean was born on April 24, 1924 in Bridgeton, NJ to the late John and Esther (Kennedy) Gant. Along with her parents she was predeceased by her sisters Lorraine Mango and Marie Gant her brothers Michael Gant and Jack Gant and her best friend Janet Lasky. Aunt Jean is survived by her loving niece Diana (Gant) Brunell her husband Edward and their children Katherine and Christian with whom she lived. She is also survived by her nephews Gregory and John and their children Gregory Jr, David and John Jr, and their children Leena, Frank, Liam and Elliana, a brother Patrick and her nephew Patrick Markwitz and niece Kelly Markwitz and her son David Whedbee III. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and our Palm Road Family. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched, she was everyone's "Aunt Jean". Aunt Jean dedicated her life to her family especially Gregory, John and Diana who she raised as her own, she was their mother. Jean was a school teacher first in the Catholic school system for many years and then retiring after 40 years of teaching at Dennis Township Elementary School. Aunt Jean loved her family and would do anything for any of them. She was very dedicated to her Catholic Religion. She loved her sweets, her trips to the casino, taking walks and looking at the moon. We will love and miss you forever Aunt Jean please watch over us all and as you said every night "I love you, Good night and God Bless". Mass cards are appreciated. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday Nov. 27, 2018 at the Church of the Assumption, 7100 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ where friends may call from 10 am to 10:45 am at the church. Interment will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Goshen, NJ. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
