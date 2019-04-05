Garber, Albert, - 95, of West Cape May, passed away on March 31, 2019. United States Coast Guard Veteran. Graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday (April 9th) at 11am in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
