Garbutt, Steven G., - 58, of Galloway, NJ passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City. Steve was a graduate of Absegami High School. He worked as a groundskeeper for GEHRHSD. Steve loved spending time outside, working with his hands, and being with his dog, Ginger. He also loved hunting and fishing. Steve was a loving husband, father, son, and brother, who was always there for anyone in need. He will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his father, Martin Garbutt and his daughter, Jamie Garbutt. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Jill Garbutt; his daughters, Kayla, Lauren, Stephanie, and Breanna; his sister, Kathy; his brother, Martin, his mother, MaryLou; and his dog, Ginger. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19th from 11:00 to 2:00 PM with a service starting at 2:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery in Galloway. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jan 19
Visitation
Sunday, January 19, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
11:00AM-2:00PM
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 East Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ 08205
211 East Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ 08205
Guaranteed delivery before Steven's Visitation begins.
Jan 19
Service
Sunday, January 19, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 East Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ 08205
211 East Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ 08205
Guaranteed delivery before Steven's Service begins.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.