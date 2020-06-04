Garcia, Angelica, - 90, of Hammonton, NJ passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Hammonton Rehabilitation Center. Born in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico she lived in Hammonton for 50 years. She became a Nun and served in Philadelphia for several years before returning to Puerto Rico to do her missionary work there. Angelica moved back to Hammonton where she retired as a machine operator for National Garment Company and Kessler Clothing Shop both in Hammonton. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. Angelica was an active member of St. Joseph's Church where she sang in the Spanish Choir. She was also an active member of the Cursillo de Cristiandad. Angelica was predeceased by her mother, Francisca Garcia; her sister Herminia Irizarry; her brothers, Sixto Echevarria and Juan Ramon Garcia. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services and Burial will be held in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

