Garcia, Carmela, - 88, of Egg Harbor Twp., (April 29, 1931 October 29, 2019) passed away following a long illness. Atlantic City native, lifetime worker in the service industry at landmark restaurants, Carmela was a child of the Great Depression. She worked all her life while caring for her family, but still found time to volunteer at local churches and schools. Devoted wife and mother, caregiver, great cook, and life of the party, she was always up for adventure and travel. A life well-lived. Carmela is predeceased by her parents (Emilio and Gladys), husband (Joseph), sister (Anita), son (Elijah), and grandchildren (Chris and Siphiwe). She is survived by her son (Joseph), daughter (Janet), sisters (Audrey and Ida), six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her services on October 31st at St. Joseph Church, 606 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ. Rosary at 10:15am followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Burial will be held privately. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Most Popular
-
Heroin found in candy bag at Middle Township Trunk or Treat, police say
-
'Roar to the Shore' cited in state hearing on Pagans' growth
-
EHT company starts fundraiser for family of employee killed in fatal crash
-
Shutdown of Oyster Creek plant has surprise stinging consequence
-
Lower Cape May female football player is center of attention
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Thatching, Aeration, seding Mulch, Cuts, Tree …
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.