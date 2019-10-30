Garcia, Carmela, - 88, of Egg Harbor Twp., (April 29, 1931 October 29, 2019) passed away following a long illness. Atlantic City native, lifetime worker in the service industry at landmark restaurants, Carmela was a child of the Great Depression. She worked all her life while caring for her family, but still found time to volunteer at local churches and schools. Devoted wife and mother, caregiver, great cook, and life of the party, she was always up for adventure and travel. A life well-lived. Carmela is predeceased by her parents (Emilio and Gladys), husband (Joseph), sister (Anita), son (Elijah), and grandchildren (Chris and Siphiwe). She is survived by her son (Joseph), daughter (Janet), sisters (Audrey and Ida), six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her services on October 31st at St. Joseph Church, 606 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ. Rosary at 10:15am followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Burial will be held privately. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

