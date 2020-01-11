Gardiner, Charles Robertson III, - 87, of South Seaville, NJ formerly of Stratford, NJ, went home to the Lord on January 9, 2020 after battling a series of illnesses. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife Marie the love of his for 65 years and his children Joseph M., Rosemarie T. Hartnett (Mark), Louis S. (Jackie) and John J. (Elizabeth) and 7 grandchildren Dania, Kerin, Louis, Amanda, Riley, Sicily and John Jr. He was predeceased by his son Charles L. Charles worked as an electronics laboratory technician with RCA, GE, Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin for 45 years. He worked on many important projects during the Cold War years including the Apollo Missions where he calibrated communications equipment used by the astronauts. Mr. Gardiner retired from his second career with the Middle Township school district in 2017. Mr. Gardiner was a true patriot, a combat veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served with the 1st Marine Division 2 Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment during the Korean War where he achieved the rank of Sergeant and earned 3 battle stars. Mr. Gardiner was a member of the Raws-Tait VFW in Somerdale; NJ and he was past Commandant of the Daniel Giordano Detachment Marine Corps League. Charles was also a pedigree in the NJ Pack Pound 9 of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Viewings will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ and on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ. Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations for the benefit of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospital in Philadelphia may be made through In Memory Of at https://inmemof.org/ or by mailing a check payable to In Memory Of to PO Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Service information
7:00PM-9:00PM
9 Hand Avenue
P.O. Box 37
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
9:00AM-9:45AM
4308 Landis Avenue
Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
10:00AM
4308 Landis Avenue
Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
