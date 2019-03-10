Gardner, Gerald Cecil, - (Mr. G of Mr. G's Little Chef Restaurant), - 92, passed away peacefully March 2. Mr. G left behind by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Gardner (Mrs. G), Craig Gardner son and his husband Peter Costantino (Peter Jr grandson and Caroline granddaughter), Geraldine Ann Klein daughter (Marielle Klein granddaughter). He is survived by his sisters Gloria St.Laurent & Geneva Baum and predeceased by his sisters Gwendolyn Whitemore & Genevieve Rodgers with many nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. Mr. G was born in New Hampshire, moved to the Bronx, to Philadelphia, to Sea Isle City. He served in the Navy during WWII. He graduated from the University of NH with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. Mr. G was a chef and restaurant owner. His family will cherish fond memories of skiing in the mountains and water skiing down the shore, family vacations from NYC to Disney to driving cross country to California. Nothing made him happier than just having dinner together with his family at home. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. G's memory to any charity that supports veterans. Private family gathering only. Thank you to Holy Redeemer Hospice (Eleanor, Cassie, Kim, Carol, and Holly) for their compassion and care. Services will be private.
