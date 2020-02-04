Gardner, Sabrina D., - 32, of Villas, NJ passed away January 22, 2020, after battling pneumonia and the flu. Sabrina loved animals, especially her cats. She worked as hostess at Lucky Bones Backwater Grille in Cape May for over 5 years and previously worked at the Crest Tavern in Wildwood Crest. Sabrina was a beautiful, fun-loving person with a unique sense of humor that would make everyone smile and laugh. She will be loved and missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her parents, Theodore and Linda Gardner; brother, Eric; Grandmother, Aloysia Gardner; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation in Sabrina's memory on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 3 PM to 4 PM at the Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville.
