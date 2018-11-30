Garland, Karen E. "Gammy", - 67, of New Gretna, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018 at home. She was born in Flemington, N.J. residing there for 25 years, moving to Bensalem, PA., and Cherry Hill, N.J., prior to moving to Tuckerton in 1983. Karen and her husband Warren were property managers for Executive Gardens in Tuckerton, and Colonial Gardens in Bensalem, PA. She also worked for Acme in Little Egg Harbor. Karen was predeceased by her husband Warren Garland in 1997, parents Paul and Magdalen Snyder, and brothers Bobby, Robert , and Michael Snyder. She is survived by her son David Garland, and wife Cynthia of Hammonton, along with grandchildren Warren Robert, and Lenora Karen Garland, brother Joseph Snyder and wife Karen, of Flemington, N.J. Karen will be laid to rest at Saint Magdalen Cemetery in Flemington, N.J. A private graveside service will be conducted for the family. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.