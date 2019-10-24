GAROFALO, MICHAEL ANTHONY, - 64, of Atlantic City, passed away at home on October 19, 2019. Originally from Philadelphia, Michael Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Vittorio and Eris Angela Garofalo. He is survived by his wife Maria (nee Di Bartolomeo), three sons; Victor (Nicole), Christian (Amy), and Michael (Stephanie); and granddaughter Gemma. Michael Anthony is also survived by his two brothers; Rosario (Zina) and Eugenio (Lucy). A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Michael Anthony Garofalo 12:00Noon Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 11:00am in the Church. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959 or Shriner's Hospitals for Children 3551 No. Broad St., Phila., PA. 19140 or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) 3402 Civic Center Blvd., Phila. PA. 19104 . Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC. AC.

