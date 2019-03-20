Garrett-Nuding, Bettina, - 67, of Villas, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home. Tina was born in Cape May, NJ and was a life-long area resident. Tina graduated at Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1969. She then graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital School of Nursing in 1972. She worked at Cape Regional Medical Center for 35+ years. Tina is survived by her two sons, Timothy and Charles ("C.J."), her beloved cat Trinity, and 6 brothers and sisters Michael, Laura (LaLa), Susie, Joey, Desi and Davey. A memorial service for Tina will be held on Friday March 29, 2019 at 11am at the First Assembly of God Church, 1068 Seashore Road, Cold Spring, NJ. Friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am-11am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
