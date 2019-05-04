Garrison, Cornelius (Corky, Neil, Poppy), - 77, of Port Republic, NJ passed away peacefully Wednesday morning May 1, 2019. He was a life long resident of Port Republic. He was predeceased by his mother, Sarah Edith Giberson; his father, Cornelius Garrison; his sister, Laura M. Wimberg; his son, Neil Ashley Garrison; and daughter, Kimberly Christina Goodman. In his early years he was a member of the NJ National Guard. He graduated from Rutgers and worked for the NJ Department of Transportation as a Design Engineer and later became an Engineer Witness, testifying in court in condemnation cases. Along with his full time job he also worked as a tax assessor in a variety of communities. He enjoyed fishing, boating, sailing, camping and playing tennis. He was an active lifetime member of the Outdoor Club of South Jersey for many years and participated in hiking and kayaking trips. He would complete all of the puzzles in the press every morning. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Maria Garrison; daughter, Selena Garrison (Angele Romano); and grandchildren, Alexandra (Daniel) Samulis, Sarah Goodman and Brandon Goodman. He has also been blessed with two great grandchildren, Jillian and Connor Samulis and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 6th at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by a brief service at Wimberg Funeral Home at 211 E Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Cape May County Zoo or the Charity of your choice. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.