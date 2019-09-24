Garrison, Jessica, - 31, of Villas, and life-long area resident passed away on September 19, 2019. She graduated from Cape May County Vo Tec School. Catholic by faith, Jessica was a school bus driver for the Sheppard Bus Company. She enjoyed video games, dancing, walking on the boardwalk, face painting and Disney World. She also was a performing company member for Joanne Reagan Dance Studio. Jessica is survived by daughter Kaira Garrison (father Osmond), mother Sandra Mack, father Albert Hickman, Jr., brothers Albert Hickman, III, and Michael Hickman, aunts Claire Marks and Fran Mack, uncles Gary Marks and Joe Mack, several cousins, and best friend Mike Harron. She is preceded in death by her maternal Grandmother Doris Mack and her paternal Grandparents Juanita and Albert Hickman. A memorial service will be held at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, on Monday, September 30 at 11 am where friends will be received from 10 am to 11 am. Contributions would be greatly appreciated at Go Fund Me for the support of Jessica's daughter Kaira Garrison. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
