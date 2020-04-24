Garth, James A., Sr., - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 21, 2020, after a lengthy illness. His presence will be greatly missed by his devoted wife Dawn (nee Dampf) of 54 years, children and grandchildren, James Jr and Amy (Andrew, Braden, Gavin) of Northfield, Jill and Chris Costa (Gabriella, Lauren, Christopher Jr) of Galloway, John and Debra (John Jr, Paige) of Egg Harbor City and Joseph (Amanda) of West Virginia (Brittany) of Egg Harbor Twsp., brother, Jeffrey Garth and wife Karen of Williamstown, family traveling buddies, Diane Cheatham and Carol Kears, and numerous other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Marie Garth, brothers Joseph and John Garth, grandson Dillon Garth, and sister-in-law Barbara Klein. Jim worked as a Master Auto Technician at various local dealerships and later retired from Atlantic County Fleet Management. He was a believer and member of Emmanuel Church. He proudly served as a veteran of the US Navy (USS Holder) and his community in many organizations: charter member and past president of Pleasant Woods Youth Organization, fifty years in Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, twenty of them as Chief and more recently President, Atlantic County Firefighters' Assoc and Exec. Board, Atlantic County Fire Chiefs' Assoc. Past President, Atlantic County Fire Training Advisory Board, and Instructor, NJ State Fire Chiefs' Parade Judges Assoc. and current Chairman of the Egg Harbor Township Planning Board. Member of the Independent Order of Oddfellows, Union Lodge 213, and American Legion Post 352. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in West Virginia, traveling with family, riding his Harley with friends, the American Legion Riders Assoc. and NJ Retreads as well as camping with the Clamdiggers RV club. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to Emmanuel Church Building Fund, PO Box 292, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215, or Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, 301 Maple Avenue, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Most Popular
-
Thousands of jobless Atlantic City casino workers line up for food
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Galloway Township resident dies in car accident
-
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office employee killed in Mays Landing crash
-
Murphy calls out Atlantic County surrogate for post demanding state reopen immediately
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.