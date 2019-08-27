Garthwaite, Everett G. Jr., - 90, of North Cape May, NJ passed away August 24, 2019. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Everett and Julia Garthwaite, Sr. Everett served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict before working for the Merck Corporation. He moved to Cape May County in 1993 after living in Edison, NJ for over 30 years. Everett is survived by his wife, Ethel (formerly Demeter); son David (Sharon) Garthwaite; sister Ethel Ross; grandchildren: Tiffany (Tracy) Leahy and Jeremy (Tricia) Garthwaite; great grandchildren: Patience, Michael, and Lilly; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204. Viewing will be from 9:45 to 10:20 am. Mass will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
