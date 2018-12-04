Garvey, Lia Erin, - 35, of Sweetwater, an innocent Angel here on Earth returned to her creator, peacefully on Saturday December 1, 2018 at home. Lia was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Sweetwater, NJ where she remained a lifelong resident. She was pre deceased by her paternal grandparents, Francis J. & Joyce S. Garvey, maternal grandparents, Frank & Shirley Mangino. Lia was a graduate of the Atlantic County Special Services School District. She also attended the Neuro Restorative day program. Lia loved horses, music, boating on the Mullica River, travelling and completing her note books. She is the beloved and cherished daughter of William J. & Luanne Garvey, Loving brother; Drew Garvey, Faithful K-9 companions; Sophie & GiGi, Loving Aunts & Uncles; Linda & Frank Scancella, Patricia & Thomas Crockett, Jill Bennett, Lia's caregiver of 18 yrs., Sheryl Hopp and many cousins. Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday December 6th from 11:00-12:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where a prayer service will be conducted at 12 Noon. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia through her personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/lia-garvey. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.