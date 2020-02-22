Garwood, Byron J., - 94, born December 12, 1925, in Pleasantville, NJ to Japhet Garwood and Helen Sharp, died on February 18, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon at age 94. Byron was a singer, author, seaman, musician, brother, husband, father, and great grandfather. Byron had a passion for music and started singing when he was six years old. He continued to sing in church choirs, in the navy, and in local ensembles throughout his life while also playing the bells in various local bell choirs. Byron served his country by enlisting in the Navy during WWII and was stationed aboard the destroyer USS Hunt until the end of the war. Once back home, he obtained his electrical engineering degree and began his career at Atlantic City Electric Company where he worked for over 30 years. While in school, Byron met Betty Hoover and the two married on June 24, 1950, in Haddonfield, NJ. Byron and Betty started their life together in Linwood, NJ and attended Central Methodist church while raising their two children. Like his grandfather and father, Byron took a turn as the President of the Linwood, NJ school board. After retiring, Byron took an interest in genealogy and in 1998 he published a book on the history of the Garwood family. Services will be held Thursday, Feb 27th, at 2:00 pm, at the McMinnville Cooperative Ministries. Byron will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 3rd, at 10:30 am. Byron is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his sister Eleanor, his son Steven, his daughter Carol, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.
