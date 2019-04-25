Gash, Seymour , - 96, of Margate, New Jersey passed away on April 23, 2019. His last days were spent comfortably in his home surrounded by his wife, Shirley and family. Seymour was a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend and his presence was a gift to the many who loved him. He was a man of integrity and kindness while possessing a true zest for life, always with a bowtie and a joke. Seymour was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts on May 15, 1922 and graduated from Winthrop High School, Class of 1939. In 1942, he joined the US Navy and served on an LST (tank landing ship) in the South Pacific. After the war, he went to George Washington University where he met the love of his life, Shirley. They were married in December 1948. Seymour then joined Soltz Paint in January 1949 where he eventually served as President. He was a past President of the Ventnor Margate Lions Club. Seymour was an avid cook and would give his special recipes to anyone who asked for them. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley Soltz Gash; sister, Lillian Melman of Rockville, Maryland; son, Larry Gash (Carla) of Ventnor, New Jersey; daughter, Maryann Glazier (Arny) of Newton, Massachusetts; daughter, Betsy Gash of Margate, New Jersey; and granddaughters, Lindsay Gash Siersema (Reynold) of Chicago, Illinois; Adriane Gash Hoberman (Jeffrey) of Jersey City, New Jersey; and Roxanne Glazier of Atlanta, Georgia. Services will be held at Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road Northfield, NJ on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 11am. At a later date, there will be a private burial for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Fund, P.0. Box 3265, Margate, NJ 08402. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
