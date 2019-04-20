Gaskill, Patrick Emanuel, - 65, passed away on April 10, 2019, peacefully after a brief illness. Born in Somers Point on St. Patrick's Day 1954 to Emanuel Patrick Gaskill and Vivienne (nee Wetherbee), Pat leaves behind Ruthie Penn, affectionately referred to as his "Significant Other Half" of 30 years, sister Kathleen Ciboldi (Patrick), brother Mark Gaskill (Marylou), nephews Zachary Gaskill and Patrick Ciboldi Jr., as well as his great-nephew Maximus Gaskill, Uncle Robert Wetherbee, and treasured cousins. Pat loved life along the bay, watching the wildlife, hunting, fishing, crabbing and reading about local nautical history. Pat was a decorated Boy Scout and traveled with his troop across the United States; Pat especially enjoyed spending leisurely afternoons with his dear friends. After a 40-year career, Pat retired from Resorts International as a Local 68 Operating Engineer. Services will be private.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.