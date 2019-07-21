Gaskill, Scott, - 57, passed away at his home in Marmora on June 27, 2019. Born and raised in Ocean City, New Jersey, Scott worked as head grounds keeper for the City of Ocean City for about 30 years. He loved his job and retired in 2018. He was a big Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He also loved rock music. Some friends referred to him as "Gaskill Band." He even played guitar in local bands from time to time. If he wasn't playing in his band or watching sports, you could find Scott at Gregory's where he loved just hanging out with friends. Scott leaves behind his brother, Herbert E. Gaskill, III of Linwood and his sister, Amy E. Gaskill-Gayle (Kevin). Two nieces, Ja'Niyah and Erica Gayle of Somers Point, and three nephews, Kevin Jr., Kevin III and Kannon Gayle all of Somers Point. He'll also be remembered by his step mother, Delores Gaskill and step sister, Lori Grimley (Dave) of Somers Point. Also two step brothers, Pete Thomas and Frank Molter. He also leaves behind his Florida family. His aunt, Jean Tingle and cousins Sarah Jean, Johnny, Myles and Coy Smith. Last, but not least, his beloved cat Lina. Scott is predeceased by his father, Herbert Gaskill, Jr, his mother, Doris Gaskill and wife, Deborah McDevitt. Also his grandparents, Blanche and Herbert Gaskill, Sr. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo at 10:00am. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
