Gaskins, Gregory Andrew, - 53, of Pleasantville, passed away on August 21, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Greg was affectionately known by many as "Gas". Gregory was born on August 31, 1965 in Atlantic City, NJ . He was one of seven children born to Dan and Nanie Gaskins. Greg was educated in the Pleasantville Public School Systems. He also attended Atlantic Vocational School where he studied mechanics and loved working on cars and trucks. Greg was self -employed and enjoyed cooking, landscaping and barbering. He was unique and very business wise. He enjoyed people and was always willing to help anyone who needed a hand. Greg was baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church and explored many other churches in the community Gregory Andrew Gaskins" Gas" leaves to cherish fond memories his parents Dan and Nanie Gaskins of Pleasantville, brothers; Dan Gaskins of Oakland, Ca., Daryl J. Gaskins of Pleasantville, NJ, sisters; Darlene Whiting( Glenn) of Pleasantville, NJ Terry Gaskins and Cindy Gaskins, both of Pleasantville, NJ; a very special friend Eric Oliver of Atlantic City and a host of Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces nephews and friends. Greg was predeceased by his beloved brother Lenard Thomas. Viewing services will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 353 South New Road, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. .Burial: Mt Calvary Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Professional services are by Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-999
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Tree Bush Removal, Sprinkler Repa…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.