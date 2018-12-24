Gasparini, Ferdinando "Fred", - , 86, of Brigantine passed away on Friday December 21, 2018. Fred was born in Philadelphia to the late Antonio and Emily Gasparini. He was a graduate of South Philadelphia High School class of 1950. Fred was a manager of several men's clothing stores before becoming a dealer at Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. He was an avid Eagles Fan. Fred enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events, playing the drums and baking. Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Rita Gasparini (nee Costanzo), his son Louis Gasparini and his daughter Toni Volpe. He is also survived by his grandchildren Vincent Gasparini, Sydney Gasparini, Brett Volpe (Gianna Usewicz) and Brooke Volpe. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Fred's Life Celebration and viewing Thursday December 27, 2018 from 10 to 11am at St Thomas Church, 8th Street and Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, Mays Landing. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123. To share your fondest memory of Fred please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
