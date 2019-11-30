Gasparini, Rita (nee Costanzo), - 85, of Brigantine, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Rita was born in Philadelphia to the late Louis and Mildred Costanzo. Rita was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Rita met her beloved husband Fred when she was 15. She married him at the age of 19 and they spent 65 years together until his passing in 2018. They enjoyed traveling the world together. Rita formerly worked at the Philadelphia Navy Yard and she was a floor person at Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino. Rita was the beloved wife of the late Ferdinando "Fred" Gasparini. She is survived by her son Louis Gasparini and her daughter Toni Volpe. She is also survived by her grandchildren Vincent Gasparini, Sydney Gasparini, Brett Volpe, and Brooke Volpe. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rita's Life Celebration and viewing Monday, December 2, 2019, from 9:30 am to 10:30 at St Thomas Church, 8th Street, and Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, Mays Landing. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to Haven Beat the Street Inc., 231 North New Road Absecon, NJ 08201. To share your fondest memory of Rita please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
