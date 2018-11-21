Gassaway, Lorraine Alma "Toni", - 85, of Mays Landing, affectionately known as, "Toni" passed away peacefully at home with her immediate family by her side. Lorraine became an internationally certified advanced alcohol and drug counselor during her twenty-five years of service, retiring in 2016. She was a faithful member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Vineland for many years. Memorial services will be 11AM, Saturday, November 24, 2018, All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10:30AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
