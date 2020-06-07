Gates Jr., George T., - 80, of Mckee City, NJ, died in Pleasantville, New Jersey with Family by his side on Thursday June 4, 2020. He was born in Mobile, Alabama on December 5, 1939 to George & Bessie Gates. He was the Eldest of four children. George met and married Angline Quick the love of his life in 1963 in Bennettsville, SC. They moved to McKee City, NJ in 1966 and have been together for 56 years. George Gates graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1960. While in high school he joined the USMC reserved in 1958 and completed his active duty in 1964 with an honorable discharge as a Corporal. After his military career "Junior" & his brother Gene worked for a gas station in AC until he decided to work for the Atlantic County Transportation for twenty-one years and retired. George was ordained at Mount Olive New Born Church as a Minister. He later became an Elder and then an Assistant Pastor of Goodwill COGIC where Pastor Linwood Moore was the Senior Pastor. George Gates was a man of God, hard worker and loved his family. "The Patriarch of the family". He was always there whenever anyone needed him. George was the jack of all trades. The word of God always resonated in his heart and he was always willing to share the gospel message to whomever he ran into. George is predeceased by his brother Jerome P. Gates. George Gates is survived by his wife Angline and leaves to cherish his memory five children: Bonnette Washington (Wesley), Lee Quick (Pam), George T. Gates III, Romona Harris & Jeremiah D. Gates. Thirteen grandchildren & Eighteen great grandchildren. George has two brothers Eugene Gates (Viola), Frank D. Gates (Valerie), five nephews and his only and favorite Niece Je'nee. The family of George Gates would like to thank Hospice Care, Nurse Suzanne and Theresa "Big T" for their love, support and care during this time. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
