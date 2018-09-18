Gatti, Kathleen M. (Spina), - 63, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on September 16, 2018 at the Royal Suites Healthcare Center in Galloway. She was born on August 24, 1955 in Philadelphia, PA to Genevieve Spina and the Late Rudolph Spina and was a resident of Egg Harbor Township. She worked as a cocktail waitress for Resorts Casino for 33 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, loved cooking, decorating and spending time at Brigantine beach. She is survived by her husband: Paul Gatti; her children: Gina and William Wallace, Marcella Gatti and Ryan Szaniszlo, and Nicole Gatti. Her grandchildren: Dominic Giraldo, Layla, Savana, and William Wallace III; her parents: Genevieve Spina and "the late" Rudolph Spina; in-laws, Veronica Gatti and "the late" Frank Gatti, and her siblings: Rudolph Spina, Carl and Jackie Spina, and in-laws Joanne and Mike Dolcemascolo. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 20th, from 10am to 11am at Saint Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 331 8th Street, Brigantine. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11am at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Shore Physicians Group, Jefferson Hospital, Royal Suites, and Serenity Hospice Care. Arrangements are entrusted to and written condolences may be sent to: www.Adams-Perfect.com.
