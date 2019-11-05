Gattis, Jeanette E., - 81, of North Cape May, NJ went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 1, 2019. Born in Staten Island, NY to the late Biagio and Florence DeCicco, she moved to Cape May County in 1961 where she met her loving husband of 57 years, Lou. They moved their family from Wildwood to Cape May Court House in 1971. Jan ran a successful business with Home Interiors and Gifts. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Jan and Lou had a summer place in Fenwick Island, Delaware for many years. Jan is predeceased by her siblings, Maggie, Phil, Gil, and Donnie. Jan is survived her husband, Lou Sr; her children William (Stella) Gattis, Sandra (Scott) Novick, and Louis (Linda) Gattis; her grandchildren, Stacy (Brad), Joel (Joanna), Sarah, Lauren, Jeremy, Zachary, and Trey; her great-grandchildren, Bryce, Olivia, and Hunter; her sisters, Lori, and Debbie., and many adoring nieces and nephews. Jan loved playing with her grandkids, going to her camper, decorating, playing games (she was a master Wii bowler), talking on the phone, cooking her gravy, telling stories, smoking (but she did quit!), and driving her husband crazy. Jan was positive, strong, kind, caring, fun, witty, social, and vibrant. Jan's personality immediately attracted everyone she met. She never met a stranger. She opened her house to anyone that needed a home for as long as they needed to stay. Jan fought disease with admirable strength and determination until the very end. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Funeral services are Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Our Lady of The Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
