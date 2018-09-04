Gatto, Catherine (nee Ganiel), - 91, of Galloway, "Old Woman" was born October 26, 1926 and returned to Our Lord on August 30, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was number 8 out of 11 children born to John and Elizabeth Ganiel. Catherine lived her entire life as a disciple of Christ. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and a member of Assumption Church, St. Bernarnd's Church and St. Nicolas Church, where she made all of her sacraments and will be laid to rest. She was also a member of the Third Order of St. Francis. She was married on September 14, 1946 to Edward "Old Man" Gatto and together they welcomed 12 children, 7 boys and 5 girls. Mom "Mazzie" Gatto was well known for her cooking, family gatherings, quick throw-together BBQ's at her house in Germania Gardens and delivering her highly requested desserts to the Arrowhead Inn. We never worried about running out of food because Catherine would say "the loaves and the fishes" and there was always plenty of food with leftovers to spare. Many a summer night, you would find Catherine in the screen house with the Old Man and whoever was over visiting. Christmas Eve at Grandmom Gatto's house was a favorite of all her grandchildren! Before her marriage, Catherine worked at Shinn's Clothing Factory. After her marriage, she became a full time mom. What started out as just two love birds grew to be a very, very large and loving family centered around God. She is predeceased by her husband, the Old Man Edward Gatto, her sons Eddie ("Bobo"), Tony, Phillip and daughter-in-law MaryAnn. She is survived by her two brothers, Adolf and Joseph Ganiel. Also surviving Catherine are her children, Maryann (Vince) Papale, Sue (Joe) Liddy, Thomas (Tina), Billy, Jimmy (Patty), Ethel (Andrew) Merlock, Jeanne (Joe) Vannucci, Michael (Terry), Theresa (Shawn) Mildren, and daughter in laws, Kate Gatto, Jeri-Lynn Vernon and Tammy Gatto. Also surviving are 23 grandkids, 30 great-grandchildren (and one on the way) and 1 great-great grandchild and her special extended family Jeanne Casciano and Toby Hellgren. In lieu of flowers, Mass cards are appreciated and, at the request of Grandmom Gatto, get custard on the way home with the ones you love. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 with a viewing to be held from 9:00am to 11:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am all taking place at St. Nicholas Church, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. For condolences and memories, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.