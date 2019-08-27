Gaudet, John, - 81, of Barnegat, On August 16, 2019, John William Gaudet passed away at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, loving Father of 8 beautiful daughters, and 1 son (John W. Gaudet Jr. 7/2/79-6/29/95). John was born on June 14, 1938 (Flag Day) in Newark, NJ to William & Mary Glen (McDonald) Gaudet. John was a retired member of the Clifton, NJ Fire Dept. Although divorced from his wife (Mary Matthews) of 25 years, they remained friends. John loved all his daughters and every Valentine's Day, they could always count on Dad for a Hershey's Bar, xoxo, We Love You Dad. John's passion was music. In the 1950s, he was Lead Singer of the group The Tassels along with his sister Rochelle Alessi. The Tassels were featured on American Bandstand & the Ed Sullivan Show with hit single 'To A Soldier Boy.' John played clubs under the name Johnny B. Good. He enjoyed spending time with family, whether lake fishing with grandkids or going out to eat and celebrating birthdays. John was preceded in death by his parents Mary Glen and William, and son, John W., Jr. Survived by his 8 daughters: Sharon Gaudet-Walsh (Jerry), Michele Gaudet, Jean Flickinger (Dan), Gretchen Gaudet (Bill), Charmaine Gaudet (Ryan), Mary Reid (Tim), Jaime Gaudet, Colleen Thorne (Brad), his sister Rochelle Alessi (Matt), and his 29 grandchildren, 2 greats, as well as many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 11 am to 12 pm followed by a Memorial Mass at 12 pm, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Long Beach Boulevard, Brant Beach, NJ 08008. Leave online condolences at the Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home website, www.maxwelltobiefh.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.