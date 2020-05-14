Gaydos, John, - 76, of Galloway, passed away Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease. He will be remembered by his love of bowling and enjoying the Atlantic City casinos. He served as a member of the Army, then worked as a longtime bartender at Linden Hall, in Linden, NJ, and spent many years working at the Showboat and Taj Mahal casinos. His sweetheart, Julia Whalen, is blessed to have loved and cared for John for 27 years. He was a devoted father to Joanne and her family. He loved his nephews and niece, Mark, Robin, Jack his wife Celia, along with their mother Joan, as well as his great nephews and nieces Holly, Amber, Erin, Mark and Michael. He has joined his wife, Patricia, his brother Michael, sweet nephew Patrick, and loving parents Anna and Michael Gaydos in heaven. May they all rest in peace. Please visit Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org and give in his honor.

