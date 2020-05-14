Gaydos, John, - 76, of Galloway, passed away Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease. He will be remembered by his love of bowling and enjoying the Atlantic City casinos. He served as a member of the Army, then worked as a longtime bartender at Linden Hall, in Linden, NJ, and spent many years working at the Showboat and Taj Mahal casinos. His sweetheart, Julia Whalen, is blessed to have loved and cared for John for 27 years. He was a devoted father to Joanne and her family. He loved his nephews and niece, Mark, Robin, Jack his wife Celia, along with their mother Joan, as well as his great nephews and nieces Holly, Amber, Erin, Mark and Michael. He has joined his wife, Patricia, his brother Michael, sweet nephew Patrick, and loving parents Anna and Michael Gaydos in heaven. May they all rest in peace. Please visit Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org and give in his honor.
Most Popular
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
-
Cedar Creek High School student dies from cardiac arrest
-
4-year-old is first child to die from COVID-19 in New Jersey
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.