Gaynor, Jeanne, - 63, of Villas, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Jeanne has been an area resident since 1984 and worked as a desk clerk at the Crusader Hotel in Wildwood Crest before retiring. She was a parishioner of St. John Neumann Parish, St. Raymond's Church, was loving and had a giving hand. She enjoyed helping others, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Jeanne is survived by her son John J. McLaughlin, Jr, brother John J. Gaynor, Jr., and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters Elizabeth Ford, Henrietta Salvato, Geraldine Gaynor and Patricia Vain. Services for Jeanne will be held 11am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am 11am. Internment will immediately follow service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
