Gazzara, Antonino "Nino", - 73, of Hammonton, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Virtua Health Systems in Voorhees. Born in Rometta Superiore, Messina, Italy he has lived in the Hammonton area since 1979. Nino worked as a Tile Setter for Door Armax in Philadelphia, and he did beautiful tile work for many homes in the Hammonton area. He was an avid and diehard soccer fan, and he enjoyed rooting for his favorite soccer team Juventus. He enjoyed music and he played the trumpet in the Italian Military Band, he also enjoyed making homemade wine and brandy, gardening, taking care of his fig trees, and participating in the Mt. Carmel Festival. Nino was predeceased by his parents, Domenico and Giuseppa (nee Pollicino) Gazzara and his brother Vincenzo Gazzara. He is survived by his wife Rosaria Gazzara (nee Pino), one son Domenic Gazzara (Crystal), one daughter Josephine Gazzara-Gangemi (Antonino Gangemi), four grandchildren, Scott Irving (Tiffany), Chelsea Irving, Alessandro Gangemi, and Lia Gangemi, two great-grandchildren, Domenic and Olivia Irving. He is also survived by many brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins who were like brothers and sisters to him growing up in Italy, nieces, nephews and friends. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
