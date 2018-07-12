Gazzara, Carolyn M. (nee Cella), - 71, of Hammonton, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 after a fierce yet graceful battle. She was an inspiration in everything she did especially as she fought pancreatic cancer with bravery and humor. The heart of our family and loved by everyone who knew her, Carolyn died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Edward J. and Rita M. Cella; her daughter Lisa Gazzara; brothers, Gerald V., John J., and Lawrence D. Cella. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 50 years, Louis Gazzara; daughter Tracy Siligato (John); her son, Brian Gazzara (Krissy); her grandchildren, Jason, John, Brianna, Madison, Aiden and Louis; her brothers, Edward F. Cella and James P. Cella (Robert); her sisters, Susan C. Wescoat, Marian R. Imburgia and Diane M. Flood (Ed), her sisters in law, Pauline Triboletti and Janice Cella and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Carolyn's greatest joy in life came from her grandchildren. She loved gatherings and parties with family and friends. And everyone she met she considered a friend. She was an active volunteer in her church and developed many close friendships there as well. Carolyn enjoyed dancing, playing cards and games, singing, holidays, cooking, baking and spending time at the ocean. She participated in several research studies at the University of Pennsylvania to helped advance treatment and find a cure for pancreatic cancer. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 14, 2018, 11:00am in Victory Bible Church, 816 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 9:00am until 11:00am. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations can be sent to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
