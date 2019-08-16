Gazzara, Charles L., - 82, of Hammonton, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with his loving family at his side in Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden. Born in Philadelphia he was a lifelong area resident. He formerly worked at the Hammonton Post Office as a mail carrier, as a salesman at Gibase Shoe Store and he also sold insurance for Colonial Life. Mr. Gazzara was a former Mayor for the Town of Hammonton where he also served on Town Council. He was also a member of the Hammonton Planning Board and longtime member of the Hammonton Democratic Club. He served as President for the Hammonton Rotary Club, the Jaycee Club; and the Assumption Society. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus St. Vincent Pallotti Council 3471 and St. Martin de Porres RC Church Choir. Mr. Gazzara was an avid train collector and was a member of the Train Collectors Association. His greatest joy came when spending time with his family for they meant everything to him. Mr. Gazzara was predeceased by his sister Pauline Cook. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marie Gazzara (nee Brennan); his two daughters, Debbie Burton (Tony); Charlene Franchetti; his son Michael Gazzara (Dorene); his three sisters, Theresa Valerio, Roseanne Gibase (Don); Patty Gazzara all of Hammonton; his grandchildren, Clarkie (Kendall), Tony Ryan, (Casey), Danielle (Max), Carmen (Samantha), Kristen (Gregg); Kelsey and his great grandchildren, Poetry, Clark Dylan, Carmen, Chase and Gavin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 19, 2019, 10:00 am in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony's 285 Route 206, Hammonton. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. Viewings will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:00pm - 9:00pm and again on Monday, 9:00 am - 9:45 am at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 Union St., Suite 301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
