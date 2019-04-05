Gazzara, Frances "Fran" M., - 81, of Hammonton, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City with her loving family by her side. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident there. Before retiring she worked as a slot attendant at Showboat Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Fran was a longtime member of the Hammonton Rescue Squad, and it's Ladies Auxiliary where she served as Secretary, and the Hammonton Chapter of the Sunshine Foundation. Fran enjoyed playing cards, bingo, camping, going to the casinos, and vacationing in Florida, but her greatest joy was spending time with family especially her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Fran was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Jennie Santora. She is survived by four daughters, Debbie Gazzara-Berenato (Denny), Rhonda Smith (Glenn), Charlotte Gazzara, and Lori Kemmerer (Gary), her longtime companion, Donald Monteleone, nine grandchildren, Danielle Lind (Mike), Chad DeCicco-Luongo (Larry), Lindsey Miller (Robert), Tiffany Lind (Stephen), Herbie Storey Jr. (Macie), Hillary Storey (Drew Kolimaga), Houston Storey, Lexandra Kemmerer, and Gianna Kemmerer, six great grandchildren, McKenna Lind, M.J. Lind, Robby Miller, Angelina Storey, Rockwell Miller and Harper Lind, two brothers, John Santora (Joni), and Anthony Santora (Bonnie), her lifelong best friend, Myra Gazzara, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM and Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society Attn: Making Strides of Ocean City, NJ, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Debbie, Rhonda, Charlott, Lori and Don. I was deeply sadden to hear of your mothers passing. My prayers and sympathy go out to you and the rest of the family. I will miss seeing and talking with your mother at our monthly luncheons with the rest of the remaining HHS classmates of 1955.
