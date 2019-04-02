Gazzara, Janet M. (nee Cowdright), - 74, of Hammonton, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Lourdes Specialty Hospital. Born in Camden she was a lifelong area resident. Janet was a medical records clerk at Kessler Memorial Hospital. She was a former member of the Hammonton Vol. Rescue Squad and their Ladies Auxiliary. Janet enjoyed reading and collecting bells. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mildred Cowdright and Judy Cowdright. She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Gazzara, Sr.; her three children and their spouses, Joseph A. and Ruth Gazzara, Jr., of Florida, Rose and Dave DiMartino of California; Angelo H. and Carolyn Gazzara of Hammonton; one brother, Robert Cowdright and his wife Barbara; seven grandchildren, Heather (Rob), Justin, David (Logan), Shelby, Heidi, Angelo, Jr. and Courtney. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, 12:00 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.