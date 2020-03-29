Geary, Erin (Keenan), - 62, of Linwood, passed away in Virginia Beach on Wednesday February 12, 2020. Born and raised in Staten Island, New York. She had lived in London and Colorado before settling in South Jersey. She had worked as a Critical Care Registered Nurse in the Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit for 25 years prior to retiring. Erin had many interests throughout life including astronomy, collecting antique bottles, sea glass and music. Erin especially enjoyed the trips taken on the Harley to Nova Scotia, Myrtle Beach and Tennessee. Survivors include Husband: Karl, Son: Daniel (Danielle), her Mother Joan Keenan, Sisters: Debi Horvath, Kerry (John) Toth, and Kim (Paul) Reale. She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick Keenan. She also leaves behind her BFF's Lisa Puzzutiello and Lori Wimberg. Erin had a great love of animals and supported several groups. Please consider a donation in her name to The Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd. Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or The Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
