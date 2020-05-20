Gedicke, Sharon L., - 71, of Absecon, passed away May 16, 2020. Born in Somerset, NJ, she's lived in Absecon for 51 years. Sharon was a directory assistance operator with New Jersey Bell for 32 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and was a steward for Local #1012 CWA. She was also a member of the Absecon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In her free time she loved doing crafts and shopping. She was known as everyone's Grammy. She especially loved spending time with her family and also loved her dog, Chase. She is predeceased by her first husband, Albert T. (Zinger) Zeising; her granddaughter, Victoria Parker; and her sister, Mae Hoyt. She is survived by her second husband, Dennis T. Gedicke; her children, Albert Zeising, Kimberly Parker (Bob) and Jeffrey Zeising (Marge); her step-daughter, Jennifer Gedicke; her grandchildren, Zachery Zeising and Kiki Parker and Lexi. Mrs. Gedicke will be buried privately with her family present due to current restrictions with public gatherings. There will be a memorial service announced in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to Funny Farm Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
4 Atlantic County businesses charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Gov. Phil Murphy announces Jersey Shore will be open for Memorial Day
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
-
Chuck Betson dies; longtime local sports personality was 68
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.