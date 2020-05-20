Gedicke, Sharon L., - 71, of Absecon, passed away May 16, 2020. Born in Somerset, NJ, she's lived in Absecon for 51 years. Sharon was a directory assistance operator with New Jersey Bell for 32 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and was a steward for Local #1012 CWA. She was also a member of the Absecon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In her free time she loved doing crafts and shopping. She was known as everyone's Grammy. She especially loved spending time with her family and also loved her dog, Chase. She is predeceased by her first husband, Albert T. (Zinger) Zeising; her granddaughter, Victoria Parker; and her sister, Mae Hoyt. She is survived by her second husband, Dennis T. Gedicke; her children, Albert Zeising, Kimberly Parker (Bob) and Jeffrey Zeising (Marge); her step-daughter, Jennifer Gedicke; her grandchildren, Zachery Zeising and Kiki Parker and Lexi. Mrs. Gedicke will be buried privately with her family present due to current restrictions with public gatherings. There will be a memorial service announced in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to Funny Farm Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Gedicke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

