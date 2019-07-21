Gegeckas, Thomas R., - 93, of Somers Point, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Born in Philadelphia, Pa he has been a resident of Somers Point since 1991. Tom was a Proud World War II veteran joining the United States Army Air Corp. at the age of 17. He served from July 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1946. He was Past Commander of American Legion William D. Oxley Post # 133 in Philadelphia, Pa. He worked for Pennsylvania Railroad (now Conrail) in the Contracts and Intermodal Department for many years before his retirement. Surviving are his wife of 70 years Irene Gegeckas, his children: Eileen (Don) Swanson of Egg Harbor Township, Nancy (Anthony) Greco of Bensalem, Pa, Carol M. Field of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Thomas (Margaret) Gegeckas of Exton, Pa, James (Catherine) Gegeckas of Downingtown, Pa. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be offered Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Joseph's R. C. Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 until time of Mass. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Memorials in the form of Mass Cards would be appreciated. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
