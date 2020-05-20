Geiger-Tomlin, Ella Emeline, - 91, of Egg Harbor City, NJ passed away May 13, 2020. She was born in Haddon Heights, NJ to the late Leroy and Emeline Singley. Ella has lived in Springfield Township, PA; Lakeland, Fla; New York City, NY; and Cape May County, NJ. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and teacher. Ella is predeceased by her husbands, Donald T. Geiger and Charles Tomlin. She is survived by her son and his wife, Mr. Donald and Mrs. Kathleen Geiger and family; and her brother and family, Mr. Leroy and Mrs. Katie Singley of Springfield Township, PA. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ella's name to the BrightFocus Foundation at www.brightfocus.org/macular. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Tags

Load entries