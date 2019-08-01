Gelles, Beatrice, - of Voorhees, NJ, Passed away on July 30, 2019, Wife of the late Jerome Gelles. Mother of Carol (Howard) Rabinowitz and Marjorie (Leonard) Gelles-Ariff. Sister of Mildred Levy. Grandmother of Elyse (Matthew) Hoffman, Daniel (Doris) Rabinowitz, Jessica (Amir) Ariff, Sara (Geoff) Artigues and Alexander Ariff. Great grandmother of Maya, Emma, Naomi, Grace, Noa, and Shira. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 12:30 pm to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm.

