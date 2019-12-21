Gendelman, Lois, - 82, of Williamstown, NJ peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John Gendelman and Sylvia Gordon, and sister to the late Marty Gendelman. She enjoyed spending lots of quality time with her beloved family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Lois is survived by her son, Dr. Mitchell Gittelman and his wife Julie Gittelman; daughter, Beth McFarland and her husband James McFarland Jr.; grandchildren, Jamie, Reese, Jimmy, Logan, and Brian; brother, Mark Gendelman and his wife Debbie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Lois to a charity of your choice. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Lois's graveside service on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 10:30 am at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery located at 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Following the graveside service there will be a luncheon back at the house. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes Inc.; online condolences may be made at www.adams-perfect.com.

Dec 22
Service
Sunday, December 22, 2019
10:30AM
Beth Kehillah Cemetery
6687 Black Horse Pike
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ 08234
