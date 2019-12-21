Gendelman, Lois, - 82, of Williamstown, NJ peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John Gendelman and Sylvia Gordon, and sister to the late Marty Gendelman. She enjoyed spending lots of quality time with her beloved family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Lois is survived by her son, Dr. Mitchell Gittelman and his wife Julie Gittelman; daughter, Beth McFarland and her husband James McFarland Jr.; grandchildren, Jamie, Reese, Jimmy, Logan, and Brian; brother, Mark Gendelman and his wife Debbie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Lois to a charity of your choice. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Lois's graveside service on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 10:30 am at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery located at 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Following the graveside service there will be a luncheon back at the house. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes Inc.; online condolences may be made at www.adams-perfect.com.
Service information
Dec 22
Service
Sunday, December 22, 2019
10:30AM
10:30AM
Beth Kehillah Cemetery
6687 Black Horse Pike
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ 08234
6687 Black Horse Pike
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ 08234
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Service begins.
Tags
Most Popular
-
Northfield pharmaceutical rep admits to health care fraud
-
CRDA, LiveNation agree to 3-year, $1.8M deal for Atlantic City beach concerts
-
N.J. passes bill letting those without documents get licenses
-
A moderate congresswoman went all-in for Trump. Her constituents think they know why.
-
Middle Township unanimous on new liquor license
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.