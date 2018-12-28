Georgio , Doris J (nee Melfi), - Seaville, formerly of Pennsauken, passed away on December 24, 2018. Beloved wife and best friend for 43 years of Joseph. Devoted mother of Kenneth Mickel (Patti). Loving grandmother of Adam, Joseph and Lauren and great grandmother of Adam Jr. "AJ". Dear sister of the late Joseph Melfi. Also survived by her beloved pets Suki and Gino. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Georgio was employed at Subaru in Cherry Hill for over 25 years. She was a graduate of Camden High School. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Monday from 10 to 11AM at the Parish of St. Damien, Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, 3948 Central Ave in Ocean City, where a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will take place privately at a later date. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beacon Animal Shelter, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
